Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 25.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 154,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.71 million. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

