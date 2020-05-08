Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,274 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. CSFB lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

