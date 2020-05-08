Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,191 Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 74,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

