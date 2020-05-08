Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 141,740 CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Paul Donlin purchased 75,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $748,500.00. Also, CEO Matthew Lambiase purchased 50,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Insiders have purchased 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.