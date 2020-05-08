Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 103,735 e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $109,182.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock worth $1,559,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NYSE ELF opened at $12.99 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,297.70 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.