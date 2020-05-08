Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of TDS opened at $18.03 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.