Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of AZZ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $16,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $29.10 on Friday. AZZ Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $748.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). AZZ had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

