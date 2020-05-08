Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Midwest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.33. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

