Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 85,773 Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 85,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

