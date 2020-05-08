Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,794 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,818,000 after purchasing an additional 512,370 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ON opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

