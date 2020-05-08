Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,572 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.41 million. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 10,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Insiders acquired 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

