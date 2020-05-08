Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,224 National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of National HealthCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2,072.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 9,082.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NHC opened at $64.64 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

