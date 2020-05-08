Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 254,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,262,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 209,645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,903,000 after buying an additional 325,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $11,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 53,879,950.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, SVP Roy Kim acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. Also, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,836. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 35.46 and a quick ratio of 10.32. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $464.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMO. ValuEngine downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

