Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 3,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $29.75 on Friday. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 69.52% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

