Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

