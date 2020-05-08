Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $524.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.91.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.