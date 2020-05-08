Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $524.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.91.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

