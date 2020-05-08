Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of KFY opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.45. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,556.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,411.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 229.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

