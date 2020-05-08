Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.34. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CODI. ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of CODI opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $986.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 89,262 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Insiders have bought 217,578 shares of company stock worth $3,502,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

