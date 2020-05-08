Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UDR by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UDR opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

