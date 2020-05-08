Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

WH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of WH stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

