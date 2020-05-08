William Blair Weighs in on Exponent, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Exponent in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPO. Sidoti lifted their price target on Exponent from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.24. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 41.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Exponent by 1,117.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Exponent by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.