Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 262.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $106.90 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.53. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

