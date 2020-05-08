Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) & Fidus Investment (NYSE:FDUS) Head-To-Head Survey

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Fidus Investment pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 8.61% 5.82% 4.96% Fidus Investment 13.19% 8.19% 4.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westwood Holdings Group and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.91%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Fidus Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 2.06 $5.91 million N/A N/A Fidus Investment $77.11 million 2.66 $48.47 million $1.44 5.83

Fidus Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Westwood Holdings Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

