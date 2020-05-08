Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Argus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Western Digital stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

