Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

NYSE WELL opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

