Wells Fargo & Co Trims Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Target Price to $44.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.94.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 400,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $16,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,675,349 shares of company stock worth $71,864,556. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $90,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $70,716,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after buying an additional 1,149,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $39,180,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,318,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.