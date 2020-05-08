Wedbush Weighs in on Square, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Square in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.48.

SQ opened at $74.62 on Thursday. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.