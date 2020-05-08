Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $140,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,927.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

