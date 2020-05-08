Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 90.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 17.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.