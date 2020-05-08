Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.87.

NYSE W opened at $176.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $182.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $4,535,109.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,995,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,069,795 shares of company stock valued at $32,841,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

