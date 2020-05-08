Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Trading 6.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $92.25 and last traded at $91.94, 2,355,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,304,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.