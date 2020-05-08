Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

