Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

