Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) Shares Up 1%

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.