ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Hold Rating from Barrington Research

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.75.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.