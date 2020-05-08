VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of VF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.41.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

