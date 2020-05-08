Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.68, 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 18,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

