Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Down 8.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) dropped 8.6% on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.27, approximately 622,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 413,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.14.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Venator Materials by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 172,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Venator Materials by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 167,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.