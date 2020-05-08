VBI Vaccines’ (VBIV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 275.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.33 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $286.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 9,090,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 26.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

