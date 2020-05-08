Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

NYSE VAR opened at $116.94 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

