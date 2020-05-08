Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $22.30. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vapotherm shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 2,253,862 shares changing hands.

VAPO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of -1.71.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 105.12% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.