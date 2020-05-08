VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.85

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.85 and traded as low as $30.86. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 23,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 2,700.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Gaming ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S-Network Global Gaming Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified-capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the global gaming industry.

