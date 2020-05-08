Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Utah Medical Products worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $299.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTMD shares. ValuEngine cut Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

