USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) Shares Up 1.2%

USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $13.99, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

