Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $488.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

