Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 243,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,611,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 96,966 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on UE shares. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

NYSE UE opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

