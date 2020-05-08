Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Earnings Beat

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $156.24 and last traded at $155.50, 902,268 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 630,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.57.

The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.