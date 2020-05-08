United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of United Community Banks worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.