UBS Group Upgrades PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

PCG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 64.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 126,911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PG&E by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 48,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PG&E by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 851,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.