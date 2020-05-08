UBS Group Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.61 ($22.80).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

